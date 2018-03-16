Major political parties not registered with FBR

about 1 hour ago BY INP

ISLAMABAD: Not a single major political party of the country is registered with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The FBR has started scrutinizing tax matters of political parties throughout the country.

The political parties which are not registered with the FBR include Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s party (PPP), Awami Muslim League (AML), Mutahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid e Azam (PML-Q), Awami National Party (ANP), Jamaat-e-Islam (JI), Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazal-ur-Rehman (JUI-F), Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), Pakistan People’s Party-Parliamentarians (PPP-P) and Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP).

The FBR has sent this list to regional offices for further action.