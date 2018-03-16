LHC halts PIA pilots’ recruitment process over women quota violation

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday halted the pilots’ recruitment process of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for ignoring the women quota.

Justice Muhammad Farrukh Irfan Khan passed the orders on a petition, filed by Komal Zafar for the implementation of women quota in the pilots’ recruitment process of the PIA.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel submitted that women were ignored in the recruitment process for filling pilots’ vacancies despite 10 per cent quota specified in the policy. He contended that the step was a violation of the policy, and pleaded to issue directions for completing the recruitment process on the pilots’ posts reserved for women.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, stopped the recruitment process and sought a reply from the PIA chairman by March 27.