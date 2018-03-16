Lahore’s beauty starts to trend globally

LAHORE: With people around the world being bamboozled by the beauty of Lahore and the development works carried out by the government of Punjab, the provincial capital is now trending on the social media globally.

Recently, two videos on different YouTube channels have gone viral on the development and beautification of Lahore. One is from an Indian channel “Krishna Views” and the other by two American vloggers “Gary & Almeda”. Both channels have shown an aerial view of the city in which they have shared their views on its development and exquisiteness.

Americans saw the development and infrastructure of Lahore and that’s how they reacted:

Both the channels also revealed that they were shocked to see the development in Lahore. They said that in their minds they had an image of Pakistan being an underdeveloped country, but they were surprised after they saw the video that has not only created a positive and vibrant image of Pakistan, but is also attracting viewers throughout the world while transcending a positive image of the country.

Due to these videos, people from around the world are now considering Lahore as one of the most beautiful cities of the world, they said and added that the city seemed to be planned magnificently keeping in mind all the aspects that a developed city should have. The Youtubers were of the view that it could be a brilliant tourist destination.