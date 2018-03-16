JIT formed to probe Raiwind blast

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday formed a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the Wednesday’s Raiwind blast that targeted a police checkpost some 600 meters away from the Tableeghi Jamaat ijtema (congregation) site, martyring 11 persons including six policemen.

The Raiwind blast JIT will include senior officials from police and intelligence agencies, a spokesperson of the provincial government informed.

While the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Operations Dr Haider Ashraf said that body parts of the suicide bomber were recovered from the explosion site and sent to the forensic lab for further examination.

The attack was carried out against police personnel, he added. Among the six police officials martyred, there were two sub-inspectors and four constables. Also, the injured include the Raiwind assistant superintendent of police (ASP).

FIR REGISTERED AGAINST PERPETRATORS:

The First Information Report (FIR) of the suicide attack was registered against four unknown persons who were charged with murder, attempt to murder and terrorism-related offenses. The case was registered at the CTD police station by Inspector Abid Baig.

The FIR said four unknown persons tried to enter into the gathering upon which they were stopped by the police officers. One of the four persons blew himself up while the three others managed to escape taking advantage of darkness in the area.

FUNERAL PRAYER OF POLICE OFFICERS HELD IN LAHORE:

Funeral prayer of the martyred policemen was offered at Qila Gujjar Singh police lines on Thursday morning. Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana, Lahore Corps Commander Lieutenant General Amir Riaz, and Punjab DG Rangers Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat were among the ones who attended the prayers.