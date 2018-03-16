Japan, S Korea hold security talks for 1st time in 3 years

Japan and South Korea held security talks for the first time in three years in Tokyo on Thursday.

According to Japan’s Foreign Ministry, the two sides exchanged views on their security situation, defense policies as well as communication and cooperation in defense fields.

The two sides agreed to further enhance mutual understanding and cooperation in defense fields, said the ministry.

Senior foreign affairs and defense officials of the two countries participated in the talks, including Kenji Kanasugi, head of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau of Japan’s Foreign Ministry, and Kim Yong-kil, head of the South Korean Foreign Ministry’s Northeast Asian Affairs Bureau.

The talks on Thursday were the 11th edition of the Japan-South Korea Security Dialogue which began in 1998, with the last round held in South Korea in April 2015.