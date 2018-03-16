Irrfan Khan reveals his ‘rare disease’ to be neuroendocrine tumour

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Irrfan Khan, in a Twitter post on Friday revealed that he has been diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour.

The post which had a note attached to it read, “The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour as of now has been admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope.”

He also added that he will be flying out of India for treatment. “The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes.”

Earlier this month, Irrfan had shared that he was possibly suffering from a rare illness: “Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease.” However, he had stressed to his fans to let him maintain his privacy and that he would update them as soon as the reports came.

Irrfan has been unwell for a few weeks now and even missed the trailer launch of his upcoming film Blackmail a few weeks ago. At that point, doctors thought he had jaundice.

Moreso, Irrfan was all set to begin shooting for his upcoming Vishal Bhardwaj film alongside Deepika Padukone. However, sources close to the director have revealed that the project has been postponed indefinitely now as the filmmakers believe that Irrfan was most suited to the role.

Neuroendocrine tumour (NET) is a rare tumour that develops from cells of the neuroendocrine system, according to Macmillan Cancer Support UK. The neuroendocrine system is made up of cells that are similar to nerve cells and make chemical messengers called hormones. Hormones control how different organs in the bodywork.

Neuroendocrine tumours are uncommon. However, their exact cause is not known.

NET can affect people of any age but these tumours are most likely to affect people over the age of 60. People who have a rare condition called multiple endocrine neoplasia 1 have an increased risk of developing a NET.

Apple founder Steve Jobs also died from a NET on his pancreas in 2011.

Treatment for NET depends on the type of tumour, location, whether it produces excess hormones, how aggressive it is and whether it has spread to other parts of the body. The results of your tests will help your doctor discuss the best type of treatment with you. Surgery to remove the tumour is usually the first treatment choice. If the NET can’t be removed, treatment to relieve symptoms and improve the quality of life will have to be sought.