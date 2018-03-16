India is ‘biggest strategic opportunity’: senior US Commander

WASHINGTON: India is the “biggest strategic opportunity” for the US as security cooperation between the two states is increasing, said USPACOM (United States Pacific Command) Commander Admiral Harry Harris.

The senior official highlighted the strengthening bilateral ties between India and the US, and cooperation in political, economic, and security domains.

“I think India is the biggest strategic opportunity for the US. We share democratic values, we share the same concerns, and we operate more frequently in the Indo-Pacific region together,” Harris told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Other areas of cooperation identified included counter-terrorism, maritime security, counter-piracy, humanitarian assistance and other transnational threats.

India is moving away from its historical policy of non-alignment and as its economic and military power expands, it will become one of the most important US partners in the future, he said.

Improving relations between Washington and New Delhi form part of a new Indo-Pacific strategy that envisages a coordinated response to challenges in the region. The strategy is widely perceived as a counter-weight to an increasingly assertive China.

The US has also recognised a lucrative market for arms exports with India being the largest arms importer in the world, according to a SIPRI report released earlier this week.

“At the moment, India is considering a number of US systems for purchase, all of which Pacific Command fully supports: the F-16 for India’s large single-engine, multi-role fighter acquisition program; the F/A-18E for India’s multi-engine, carried-based fighter purchase; a reorder of 12-15 P-8Is; a potential purchase of SeaGuardian UAS; MH-60R multi-role sea-based helicopter; and F-35 Joint Strike Fighter (JSF),” he added.

His address to the Senate Armed Services Committee also marks the first time a senior Pentagon official has publicly supported the sale of F-35 JSF to India.