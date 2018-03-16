India delays visas for Pakistani devotees of Dargah Ajmer Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani pilgrims await the issuance of visas by the Indian government for the 806th annual Urs of Khawaja Moinuddin Chisti at Ajmer Sharif, an official of the Ministry of Religious Affairs said on Friday.

The spokesperson stated that 500 Pakistanis were to depart for the Ajmer Sharif in India on March 18 from Lahore but have still not been issued visas despite a 1947 pact between the two countries for the promotion of religious and tourism-related activities.

Special visas are issued to citizens of both countries to attend the pilgrimage and celebrate religious events, the official added. The ministry highlighted the agreement saying, “India is bound to allow 500 Pakistani visitors every year to participate in Khawaja Garib Nawaz’s Urs but the Indian High Commission has not issued visas in this regard.”

The Pakistani travellers have been advised not to come to Lahore until the final announcement. It was told that both the governments are in talks over the concerns. The Indian government has not clarified the status of the Pakistani pilgrims and issuance of visas, the ministry argued.

In 2017, the neighbouring country had stopped Pakistani pilgrims from attending the Urs of Khawaja Nizamuddin Aulia in Delhi.