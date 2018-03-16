Illegal plot allotment: SHC dismisses bail application of former KDA chief

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday dismissed a bail application of former Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General (DG) Syed Nasir Abbas over a corruption inquiry for the illegal allotment of residential plots for commercial purposes.

The inquiry into this matter was initiated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

At the last hearing, the SHC reserved its verdict after the counsels of all sides concluded their arguments.

Abbas, along with the officials of KDA, was being tried in the reference filed by the NAB for allegedly transferring many plots meant for residential purpose to commercial use.

The defence counsel said that the charges labelled against Abbas were baseless as he was never involved in corruption or misusing power. He maintained that the NAB had arrested his counsel even before the completion of the inquiry.

The NAB prosecutor submitted that the accused persons in connivance with each other had caused a loss of Rs385 million to the national exchequer. The court was requested to throw out the bail applications as the NAB contended that there were sufficient pieces of evidence that Abbas and others were involved in the offence.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the SHC bench reserved its verdict to be announced later.