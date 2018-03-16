Govt given green signal to suspend Musharraf’s passport, CNIC: report

ISLAMABAD: The special court hearing the high treason case against the ex-President Pervez Musharraf has given the green signal to the federal government to suspend his CNIC and passport, a report said on Friday.

A four-page order of the special court said, “In case the accused fails to submit his written request as mentioned hereinabove, the Ministry of Interior and all other departments, divisions and agencies of the government of Pakistan are to take positive steps in ensuring the arrest of the accused and attachment of his properties abroad, including suspension of the CNIC and passport of the accused.”

Musharraf will not be able to travel to any country if his passport and CNIC is suspended, the report added.