Four arrested on charges of sexual assault, possession of illegal weapons

KARACHI: The police on Friday apprehended four suspects for possessing illegal weapons and their alleged involvement in raping a woman.

According to police sources, the suspects were arrested from Samanabad area of the city. However, no further details were available with regard to the identity of suspects.

The police officials claimed to have recovered illegal weapons and videos of the alleged sexual assault from a farmhouse.

An FIR has been registered against the suspects at the Samanabad police station.

The officials further said the suspects confessed to their crime during an interrogation and made startling revelations about the involvement of a doctor, contractor and relatives of a political leader for sexually assaulting the woman.

Earlier this week, three young boys were apprehended for allegedly attempting to gang rape an eight-year-old girl in Karachi.

Police said the boys, aged about 12 and 13, were trying to gang rape the minor girl in Gul-e-Raana Society, Soldier Bazaar area, after abducting her from near her house in the same area.

They reportedly kidnapped the girl, while she was playing near her house, and forcibly took her to a house. The police said the suspects covered the girl’s mouth with their hands and tried to rape her in a room.

“A rape and abduction case has been registered against Shehryar, Ebad and Kashif who were caught red-handed by the police,” they detailed.

The police added that another girl who was standing nearby alerted the victim’s father, who arrived at the scene of the crime with the police, foiling the perpetrators’ plan.

The father registered a case of rape and abduction against the trio and the police is further interrogating them.

The subject of child abuse and rape is ablaze in the country following the brutal rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab from Kasur. On February 17, an anti-terrorism court of Lahore awarded four death penalties to the prime suspect, Imran Ali, for raping and murdering the minor in Kasur. He was also sentenced to life imprisonment and a separate 7-year jail term. The court also asked him to pay a collective fine of Rs 3.1 million. The court conducted the fastest trial in Pakistan’s judicial history at Kot Lakhpat Jail and concluded proceedings within four days.