Fate of Rawal Dam treatment plant hangs in balance

ISLAMABAD: The fate of Rawal Dam Sewage Treatment Plant, which is aimed at preventing pollution in the lake, is still hanging in the balance due to the lacklustre attitude of the Punjab government.

The project, which was planned in 2012, had still not received the Rs 700 million fund promised by the Punjab government.

With the help of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), the administration had prepared a PC-1 to install treatment plants at four tributaries of Rawal Lake at a cost of Rs 2.2 billion. An additional contribution of Rs 700 million was to be made by the Punjab government, which was still pending due to the indifference of the authorities concerned.

Following a suo motu notice by the Supreme Court (SC) in this regard, the district administration of the capital and other institutions had now been alerted. All stakeholders have decided to initiate work again on the Rawal Dam Sewerage Treatment Plants.

On the directive of the Islamabad chief commissioner, a meeting was convened on Friday, including all stakeholders, officials of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, CDA, Islamabad Capital Territory, small dams experts and others, to remove the hurdles in the project.