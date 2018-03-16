Fake lady doctor arrested for operating ‘social media clinic’ from Karachi’s JPMC

KARACHI: A fake lady doctor arrested from Karachi’s Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) was running a ‘clinic on social media’, initial investigations revealed on Friday.

An investigation officer probing into the case said that as per initial details, the accused was in contact with a senior gynaecologist at the government-run hospital for the last one year. Police on Monday arrested the fake lady doctor from JPMC during a raid on a tip-off.

Karachi Women’s Police SHO Syeda Ghazala said the suspect had been working at JPMC’s gynaecology ward for the past one year.

The SHO said the suspect was arrested after she “failed to provide satisfactory answers” during police interrogation at the hospital. The woman police chief further said that the woman had acquired education up to matric level only and did not hold a lady health visitor or a mid-wife certificate.

The impostor was transferred to a nearby police station where she identified herself as Aisha, wife of Abdul Karim, a resident of Korangi. Surgical instruments were recovered from her possession.

JPMC Spokesperson Dr Seemin Jamali denied that the suspect had been working at the hospital for over a year.

The impostor was sent to jail on judicial remand till March 26.