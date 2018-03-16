Explorative budget of unapproved development projects deducted on PM’s directives: Dr Ibad

ISLAMABAD: Around 60 per cent exploration of unapproved development projects had been reduced on the directives of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Preliminary Secretary Dr Ibadullah Khan told the National Assembly (NA) during the question-answer session on Friday.

Dr Ibadullah, while responding a question regarding health facilities in Islamabad, said that the rural areas of the capital city had more than 18 basic health units, pharmacies and dispensaries.

He said that all health unites were equipped with basic facilities for mother and child healthcare, SIP and other general diseases. He added that people in those health units were being provided free of cost treatment and medicines.

Responding a question by Preliminary Secretary for Health Dr Mehreen Razzaq Bhutto, Dr Ibadullah said that all house officers had been told, on behalf of the interior minister, to be more vigilant and to immediately entertain the complaints of the journalist community.

He further said that the concerned officers had also been directed to increase the patrolling of media houses and residential colonies of journalists in order to ensure their security.

As many as four cases were registered on the complaints of journalists in the past four years, whereas no case was registered against any journalist during that period.

The session was told that in order to reduce smuggling activities, more than 79 check posts had been established on Pakistan-Iran bordering area and 48 additional check posts were established on Pakistan-Afghanistan bordering area as well.

The session was also told that citizens from any part of the country could approach the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office in any tehsil and district and their every application would be entertained without any discrimination.

Responding to a question regarding the travel permit, he said that the federal government usually issued a three-day visa for foreign businessmen.

Regarding blasphemous material on social media, the NA session was told that the government had approached Facebook authorities in the United States and had shared its reservations regarding the blasphemous material. The authorities had promised that any such material would be deleted.

Responding to a question regarding the illegal cutting of trees in Islamabad, the session was told that the competent authority had charged Rs 277, 0752 from violators in the last four years.

“No one has special quota for gas connection,” Preliminary Secretary Javed Akhlas told the NA session.

He said that Sui Northern Gas Pipelines limited (SNGPL) received 80,000 to 100,000 applications from Sindh every year and the company provided gas connections on first come first served basis. He made it clear that no one had special quota. He further informed that in Sindh, a gas connection was being given within 45 days.

He said that the work on Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline had been started in general whereas Pakistan would start work on its side of the pipeline after Iran completed its due work.

There was also an interesting exchange or words during the NA session.

The discussion session was in progress when members of the opposition started protesting against the government for not issuing funds.