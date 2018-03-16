ECP updates website with Shehbaz’s name as PML-N president

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday updated its official website with Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s name as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president.

The ruling PML-N elected Shehbaz Sharif as permanent president of the party as the Central General Council met at Islamabad’s Convention Centre on March 13.

Shehbaz was elected unopposed as no other candidate had submitted papers for the party’s top office.

The post of party president was left vacant last month after Nawaz was removed from the position by the apex court.

The PML-N has been facing a leadership crisis since the apex court, in its July 28 Panama Papers judgement, ordered Nawaz’s disqualification from public office and he was removed as party head.

However, with the speedy passage of the Elections Act 2017 ─ which amended the requirements necessary for top party leadership to possess ─ Nawaz managed to retake party leadership. But he was removed again from the post after the court ruled in February this year that a disqualified person is ineligible to lead a party.