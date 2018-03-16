ECP orders parliamentary body to not ‘interfere’ in mandate: report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), after earlier terming the formation of a parliamentary committee on the delimitation of constituencies futile, issued an order to the committee members requesting them not to interfere in its mandate, reported a private media outlet.

This was announced in a meeting of the committee to formulate recommendations about the proposed delimitation of constituencies as announced by the commission on March 5, when the ECP handed Federal Minister for Privatisation Daniyal Aziz, convener of the committee’s working group, the official “order” signed by all four members of the commission and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) retired Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza.

Although the committee members protested against the ECP’s move, they decided to finalise their recommendations anyway and send it to the commission since they were the main stakeholders. The ECP officials, however, urged the parliamentarians to use legal and constitutional recourse and file objections in the form of petitions.