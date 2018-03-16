DPRK daily steps up condemnation of Japan for past crime of sex slavery

An official media outlet of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Thursday amplified its condemnation of Japan for its record of forcing Korean women to be sex slaves.

Calling that a crime against humanity, the country’s official Rodong Sinmun said the Japanese reactionaries are “leaving no stone unturned to hide its past history of sex slavery” and trying to cover up the crime through every possible form of tactics.

However, new evidence of Japanese enslavement of Korean women were coming in light one from another since last April, said the daily of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea.

“Those data once again clearly shows that the sexual slavery by the Japanese imperialists was the heinous kidnapping and forcible drafting committed by the government and the military in an organized way,” it said.

A video showing the massacre of 30 Korean women, who were forced into sex slaves by the Japanese imperial army during World War II, was newly discovered from a U.S. archive last month.

Both the DPRK and South Korea have expressed outrage over the newly disclosed footage, which was shot in September 1944 in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, where Japanese troops were fighting the allied forces in the last years of World War II.

“The Korean nation is grinding their teeth with indignation at the sworn enemy who committed the most hideous unethical crime against the nation,” said the paper.

“The international community is stunned by the atrocities of the Japanese imperialists without an equal in any war history of the world,” it added.

Rodong Sinmun has said in a commentary Saturday that this newly found video had brought to light once again the barbarity and cruelty of the Japanese imperialists.