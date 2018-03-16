Criticism of harassment at checkposts lowers morale of harassers, Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement told

Unrestrained an unnecessary criticism of the harassment faced by the residents of Fata and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is going to lead to a lowering of the morale of the individuals carrying out the harassment.

Unknown telephone numbers, speaking in response to the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement’s series of national protests, told reporters that this series of protests needs to stop if the morale of the harassers is to be maintained.

“Think of the effect that these protests are going to have on the mental well-being of the harassers who, in addition to their daily workload of harassment, have to listen to speeches by these kids,” said the unknown number.

“People make it out to be a great career, but I think harassment is a thankless job,” said the unknown number.

“If things continue to remain like this, pretty soon, we will have very little number of young men applying to be harassers in the first place.”

“As soon as I asked the unknown caller some questions,” said Saleem Razzaq, reporter for The Dependent, “a brick smashed through the window of the newsroom from outside. So, needless to say, some questions remain unanswered.”