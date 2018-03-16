Courts unimpressed with Mian Nawaz’s performance in latest weight loss project

The countries highest courts have expressed their dissatisfaction with the way in which the weight loss project of former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif is coming along, warning that they may have to intervene if more discrepancies are discovered.

According to details, the country’s top judges are all in agreement that Mian Nawaz is no longer even trying to count his calories and that he never even started the exercises he was supposed to do, breaking the many promises he made to the nation. The Dependent has also learned that the former premiere has already switched from low fat butter to not just regular butter, but salted, and has even quit ordering Diet Coke with his food, in a sign of having completely given up.

“Just to other day I came across a picture of Mian Nawaz perusing through a local Islamabad bakery trying to look for ways to cheat on his diet” said a top judge speaking to The Dependent.

“In fact, it was in your so very fine publication that I saw the picture. I would have taken action at once, but The Dependent once again proved its reporting standards by immediately telling me that the bakery had run out of lemon tarts” he added, causing some serious blushing on this reporter’s part.

“We are lucky that the former PM did not get his hands on those lemon tarts, otherwise we would have had to call him in for corruption in another one of his projects” he went on to say.

The Dependent has also learned on good authority that Mian Nawaz is already thinking of a new title for himself once he is disqualified from office of Quaid for life of the PML-N after learning that the court is looking into the matter.