COAS visits Peshawar corps HQ, appreciates tribal leaders’ sacrifices

PESHAWAR: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday paid a visit at Peshawar Corps Headquarters, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued said.

The army’s media cell said the COAS was briefed on the progress of the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, temporarily displaced people and developmental work.

He also inspected the work on putting up a fence along the Pak-Afghan border, said the ISPR. During his visit, the COAS also spoke to tribal leaders and the troops. The army chief appreciated the support by the tribal leaders to the sacrifices rendered by the troops for peace, said the ISPR press release.