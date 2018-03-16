CIA dismisses eight officials in Intezar murder case

KARACHI: Eight officials including three inspectors of the police’s Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) on Friday were dismissed by Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Deputy Inspector General Ameen Yousafzai in connection with the Intezar Ahmed murder case.

The dismissal of Inspector Tariq Mehmood, Inspector Tariq Raheem, and Inspector Azhar Ahsan came following the release of the final police inquiry report signed by the CIA DIG.

According to a police order, the officials were dismissed from job because they instead of following Intezar’s vehicle opened fire on it. The order further stated that the dismissed officials used personal weapons along with official arms, while a private car was used instead of a police mobile.

It is pertinent to mention that 19-year old Intezar Ahmed was killed after the ACLC officials opened fire on his vehicle on Khayaban-e-Ittehad on January 13. Following the murder, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had ordered a judicial inquiry into Intezar’s death.