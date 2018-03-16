Body of abducted man recovered from canal in Gujrat

GUJRAT: A Chopped body of abducted person stuffed in a gunny bag was recovered from a canal here on Friday.

Police said that Asif Atari, a resident of village Pindi Dhotran of tehsil Phalia was abducted by armed car riders while he was at his shop in Mugowal area.

The severed body of the kidnapped man enclosed in a gunny bag was recovered from Upper Jhelum Canal near Saroki in Gujrat.

The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem. Raids were being conducted to arrest the two culprits nominated in the abduction.