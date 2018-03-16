Bilawal to contest from Larkana in upcoming elections

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh wing President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on Friday announced that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be contesting in the upcoming general elections from NA-200 in Larkana.

The constituency includes Larkana city, Ratodero Taluka and the areas that fall within the limits of Aqil town. “We challenge all opposition parties to field their candidates against Bilawal,” stated Khuhro.

NA-200 was previously recognized as NA-207 from where Bilawal’s mother Benazir Bhutto used to contest elections. During the last general elections, the seat was won by PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur, who defeated Ghinwa Bhutto. The seat was renamed following the recent delimitation of the constituencies.

“Bilawal will win with record votes from Larkana,” stated Khuhro. “The 2018 elections will be the first for Bilawal and the last for all his opponents. The Senate elections have shown that Nawaz Sharif is going to fail,” he bragged.

Khuhro also added that they will work tirelessly for Bilawal and that they preferred to see him in the prime minister’s seat. “We will defeat the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Punjab as well,” he said.