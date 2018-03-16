Balochistan lawmakers reiterate parliament is supreme

QUETTA: The lawmakers in the session of Balochistan Assembly said parliament was the supreme institution of the country and strongly condemned Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rasheed about the use of inappropriate words against the institution at a Lahore rally in February this year. reiterate

The session was held on Thursday which was headed by Speaker Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani.

Opposition leader Abdul Reheem Ziaratwal and member provincial assembly Zamurk Khan exchanged harsh words over the performance of former President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP leader Dr Somro in the Senate election. The speaker told them that this matter was in court, therefore could not be debated.

MPA Hassan Banu moved the amended pension bill of government officials died in the line of duty, which read that the relatives of the deceased employees should be given dues and pensions in ten days which was unanimously passed in session.

MPA Arifa presented a resolution concerning the Quetta Press Club which was also approved. Later, the house was adjourned till March 17.