Avenfied properties case: ATC records statement of JIT head

— JIT report based on lies, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court (ATC) on Friday resumed the hearing of a case pertaining to the Sharif family’s flats in the London-based Avenfield House.

According to reports, the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (r) Muhammad Safdar are present in the court.

Accountability Judge Muhammad Bashir is recording the testimony of Wajid Zia, Head of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), who will also then be cross-examined by Sharif’s lawyer Khawaja Haris.

At the last hearing, Wajid Zia had presented former Qatari Prince Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani’s letter defending the Sharif family as evidence in court. The defence counsel had not raised any objections to the admissibility of the Qatari letter as evidence.

The letter, written by Thani, owes up to Nawaz’s previous allegations and claims that such letters exist. In July 2017, the JIT declared the Sharif family’s prime and final defence – the letters from Qatari Prince Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani – as “totally a myth rather than a reality”, adding that the ruling family had never invested 12 million dirhams in the Qatari royal family’s business.

Amid arguments on the topic, Zia continued to record his statement and included parts of the report as evidence he gathered himself and through the JIT’s official research. The court gave the defence an option of raising objections to the inclusion of excerpts from the report.

Maryam’s counsel Amjad Pervez and the prosecutor argued over the defence’s plea to not make the entire JIT report part of the court record.

The judge partially approved the plea and ordered that the JIT report’s analysis and the statements of witnesses it recorded will not be made part of court record.

Maryam’s counsel also objected to Zia’s submission of documents signed by NAB’s Irfan Mangi, who was a member of the JIT. He argued that Mangi can submit the documents if and when he appears in court as a witness.

Zia responded that he should be allowed to submit the documents his way, to which the judge inquired as to where the source material of the JIT report originated from.

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court on July 28 had directed NAB to file references against Nawaz and his children in six weeks in the accountability court and directed the trial court to decide the references within six months.

The Supreme Court also assigned Justice Ijazul Ahsan a supervisory role to monitor the progress of the accountability court proceedings.

The former premier and his sons, Hassan and Hussain, have been named in all three NAB references, while Maryam and husband Safdar have been named only in the Avenfield reference.

‘JIT REPORT BASED ON LIES’:

Talking to media outside accountability court, State Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said that there was no truth to the JIT report and maintained that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified over unorganised evidence and iqamah.

She further said that the arrangement of Wajid Zia’s record is not correct as when it was presented before the court, the judge had asked to rectify the arrangement. “Wajid Zia fell ill, and all of the witnesses against Nawaz Sharif end up like this. This is a great misfortune and something to think about,” lamented Aurangzeb.