WCLA to launch ‘History by Night’ tourism in Lahore

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Thursday announced to launch its “History by Night” that will be held on every Friday and Saturday as a regular feature of WCLA tourism.

Under this move the tourists will be taken to Tomb of Allama Iqbal, Badshahi Mosque, Huzoori Bagh, Baradari (Pavilion) Huzoori Bagh, Mughal era Roshnai Gate, Alamgiri Gate Lahore Fort, Samadhi of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, Picture Wall Lahore Fort and Sheesh Mahal.

According to the WCLA Spokesperson Tania Qureshi, all these locations have been illuminated by WCLA for the first time and now these are being opened up for tourists at night.

She said that a trained tourist guide will lead each group of tourists. She said, “Costumed guards and Chobdars of Mughal, Sikh and British era will be placed at different locations for the tourists. Musical performances and refreshments will be arranged for the tourists during this tour.”