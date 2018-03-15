Wajid Zia to record statement in Avenfield reference hearing against Sharifs today

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court hearing into corruption cases against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family today resumed the hearing of Avenfield properties reference.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam and son-in-law Member National Assembly (MNA) Captain (r) Safdar appeared before the court.

The court exempted Nawaz and Maryam from today’s proceedings at their request. The hearing was then adjourned until 10am. Former Panama case joint investigation team (JIT) head Wajid Zia will record his statement.

At the last hearing on March 8, the court had rejected a plea filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for inclusion of Panamagate JIT report as a part of the Avenfield case record.

The request was made by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Additional Director and Panama JIT head Wajid Zia after he appeared in court to record his statement against Nawaz Sharif and his family.

As Zia appeared in court with the JIT report, he narrated the work of the JIT, which had recorded the statements of the Nawaz family and several other persons associated with the Panama Papers case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed three interim corruption references against the Sharif family in September last year in light of the Supreme Court’s July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case. The bureau recently filed supplementary references in all three cases as well.