Two PML-N leaders from Islamabad join PTI

ISLAMABAD: Media coordinator and senior vice president from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Islamabad on Wednesday joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following a meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan at Bani Gala.

Tariq Dildar Chaudhry, a PML-N, Islamabad media coordinator, and Islamabad region Senior Vice President Raja Tahir Nawaz announced to quit PML-N and join PTI in the presence of central leadership of PTI. During the meeting both the PML-N leaders expressed their confidence on the PTI leadership and its manifesto.

Imran Khan warmly welcomed the new affiliates and termed their joining as a vital addition to the party. “It will further strengthen the party in Islamabad,” he asserted.

The central leadership including Member National Assembly Asad Umar, opposition leader at Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation Ali Awan, Islamabad region President Khurram Nawaz and Illias Meherban were also among the attendees of the gathering.