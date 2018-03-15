Trans community aims for political representation: report

ISLAMABAD: The transgender and intersex community, for the first time in Pakistan, has prepared an election manifesto aimed at winning their right to represent and participate in the election process, reported leading English daily.

Titled “Transgender and Intersex Community Election Manifesto 2018,” the manifesto was drafted by TransAction along with its sister alliances working for the well-being and protection of the transgender and intersex community after consultations with stakeholders and some political parties.

The manifesto pledges to put the issues concerning the transgender community on the political agenda before the 2018 elections in a bid to let their voice be heard on the national platform.

It vows to work for winning equal participation in the electoral process and formulation of policies to empower the community at provincial and federal levels, discourage discrimination and ensure equal rights among other objectives. The manifesto claims that it presents a unique opportunity for the country to continue its reform momentum and advance its democratic transition.

A total of 33 demands and recommendations, such as seeking a review of the constitutional and legal instruments on the statute book that puts gender variant minorities in a disadvantageous and vulnerable position, have been listed in the document. The list also includes permitting the community to hold political demonstrations and participate in the mainstream politics. Demands for direct contestation in the elections has also been included.

“Transgender and Intersex Community Election Manifesto 2018” is expected to be launched by the end of this week,” member of the CM’s special committee on the transgender persons, K-P, Qamar Naseem said.

Naseem also added that the Transgender Election Network has also been established for ensuring equal participation of the community in the upcoming general elections.