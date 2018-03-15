Sherry Rehman submits her nomination for leader of opposition in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday submitted her nomination papers to the Senate chairman as the Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House of the parliament.

Her nomination was signed by 33 opposition members, including members from Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Balochistan independents, Awami National Party and Balochistan National Party, said a statement.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Khursheed Shah, said that the coalition of opposition parties have a majority in the Upper House of the parliament to elect its own opposition leader.

While speaking to the media at the Parliament House, Shah said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) wants to move forward along with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He added that the PPP has no contention with the PTI.

“Our society does not accept politics of hurling shoes and ink,” Khursheed Shah while commenting on the recent incidents of throwing shoes and ink at politicians. “We continued to do politics despite bracing bullets. We have never been afraid of the bullets,” said the veteran PPP leader.

He further said that the government has yet to give names for the caretaker prime minister.

The opposition leader said that consultation is underway for the candidate’s name, expressing hope that the party’s allies will extend cooperation to it on the matter.