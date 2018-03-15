Shehbaz Sharif elected as new Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday elected Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the party’s new Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz who had been serving as the interim Nawaz Sharif was elected unopposed during the party’s central general council meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif thanked himself for entrusting the important party position to himself. “The world knows that injustice was served to Nawaz Sharif,” Shehbaz told party workers, “but I believe I will get justice.”

The PML-N president asserted that Nawaz Sharif is, was and will remain the party’s Quaid (supremo). “We have been blessed with a Quaid like me.”

While praising Nawaz Sharif, the CM Punjab said that he always took guidance from himself. He said that only Nawaz Sharif can be considered ‘political heir of Nawaz Sharif’.

“Only I can follow the footsteps of myself, and only I can do what I have been doing for four decades in Pakistani politics,” the new Nawaz Sharif later said while talking to The Dependent.

“This is a message for those who want to get rid of Nawaz Sharif by disqualifying – keep banning us, we’ll springing up with newer and better versions of Nawaz Sharif.