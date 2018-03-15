Senior journalist Zamir Sheikh laid to rest

KARACHI: Senior journalist Zamir Sheikh was laid to rest in Muhammad Shah graveyard here on Thursday.

Karachi Press Club’s office-bearers and members, journalists, family members and friends attended the funeral prayer.

Information secretary and Press Information director in their statement recognised the services rendered by Zamir Shaikh in the field of journalism and also paid a tribute for his services for the issues of Sindh, like Indus Water and other positive activities for the province.

Information Secretary Imran Atta Soomro and Press Information Director Zeenat Jehan prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul, and for courage for the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.