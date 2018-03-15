SC orders removing barricades outside Islamabad hotels: report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) ordered the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to remove all barricades outside the two five star hotels in Islamabad, directing that the roads should be opened for public, a news report said on Wednesday.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar headed the three-member bench who passed the order. The court maintained its zero-tolerance policy on the encroachment of roads.

The CJP noticed that roads from Zero Point to Aabpara had been closed by some of the notable residents in that area, warning them against the activity.