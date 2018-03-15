Robbery attempt kills student

KARACHI: One person was shot dead in a robbery-related case Wednesday night, with police arresting four suspects in separate incidents.

An A-level student was killed last night over resistance during a robbery attempt in the metropolis’ Gulistan-e-Johar area, authorities said.

According to the Orangi Town Superintendent of Police Abid Ali Baloch, four suspects were arrested in separate raids conducted by law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in various areas of the city.

The operations were carried out in Orangi Town, Mominabad, and Frontier Colony, Abid Ali noted, adding that dacoits, street criminals, and drug-sellers were among those arrested.

Weapons, drugs and mobile phones were seized from the arrested suspects, the police official added.