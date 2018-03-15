PTI membership drive: Imran Khan to visit Multan today

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will reach Multan for a one-day trip on Thursday.

Khan will examine the PTI membership drive for which the camps have been established at 22 different points, including Nawa Shehar, Double Phatak, SP Chowk, Tank Chowk and Qadirpur Ran, across the city.

The party workers have completed the preparations to welcome him.

Furthermore, PTI leaders Jahangir Tareen and Shah Mehmood Qureshi have issued two separate schedules on PTI chief’s arrival plan.

Imran Khan is visiting the cities across Punjab as PTI started its membership drive. Khan on Wednesday visited Pind Dadan Khan, Lila, and Khewra in District Jhelum.