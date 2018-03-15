PSQCA seizes substandard products in Lahore 

LAHORE: Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) on Thursday raided on different super stores in the Lahore and seized huge quantity of cosmetics and food products of various substandard, illegal and unregistered companies.

According to a spokesman, PSQCA teams seized huge quantity of cosmetics including shampoo, skin creams, tooth paste, hair color and toilet soap, food products including red chili, turmeric powder, cooking oil and honey of various illegal and unregistered companies with the PSQCA.

“The packing of most of the cosmetics companies had incomplete addresses,” he said and added that all these stores had been served notices to stop selling products of illegal and unregistered companies and the action was taken after the deadline.

These stores were also served final warning notices to these stores.