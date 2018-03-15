PSL is tough competition for Aussie, Kiwi players: Anton Devcich

DUBAI: Talking to media after Lahore Qalandars’ 17-run victory against Quetta Gladiators on Wednesday, New Zealand player Anton Devcich admitted that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) had been a tough competition for the Aussie, Kiwi and South African players.

Devcich called PSL one of the best T20 leagues and said, “The quality of overseas player is exceptional.”

He praised the local talent as well, crediting the talent hunt programme for a good assortment of quality local players. “The local talent playing in the tournament from the talent hunt programme is outstanding,” he added.

About the six straight defeats of his side in the PSL, he admitted that there were little things that needed to be corrected. He talked about the poor fielding and suggested that it was an important department where the team lacked. He mentioned, “The Indian team has become one of the best fielding team in the world now and that’s on the back of IPL.”

Devcich told that Qalandars lacked the smart cricketing performances and intensity in the first six games. “Hopefully, Lahore people will realise what team they have got now,” he stressed on the silver lining.

Talking about his role in the team since the team won the games with his arrival, he said to have tried bringing “a little bit of energy and intensity”.

Lahore Qalandars have only one game left in the PSL 2018. They will face Peshawar Zalmi on March 16 and hope to end their dismal season on a good note.