Political parties hiring fielding coaches for rallies

LAHORE/KARACHI/ISLAMABAD – Many of the country’s leading political parties will be hiring the services of renowned fielding coaches as the frequency of rallies increases in the lead up to the upcoming general elections, The Dependent.

The move comes after objects as diverse as shoes and ink have been thrown at political leaders during the leaders in the past week or so, which has coincided with the impressive fielding performances in the ongoing Pakistan Super League.

Sources within the political franchises have confirmed that all possible additions to the squads have been considered before settling with fielding coaches that should join them in the coming month.

“We were thinking off hiring batting coaches instead and send leaders on the stage with bats in their hands, but then settled with a fielding coach,” a Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader told The Dependent.

“Catching what’s thrown at you more so than walloping it makes for a better political gimmick as well,” said a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader.

However, one party that won’t be hiring a fielding coach is the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), with party chief and former cricket captain Imran Khan maintaining that he’ll train anyone.

“I am still the greatest all-rounder in the world. I’ll teach everyone how to field,” Khan said while talking to The Dependent.