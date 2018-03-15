PML-N’s new party song shares Shehbaz Sharif’s vision for Pakistan

LAHORE: Renowned political parties in Pakistan from the last decade and so, have been very vibrant in the creation of different political songs that perfectly describe their political ideologies and manifestos.

‘Raho Chalte Raho, Raho Barhte Raho,’ is the title words of this new track, which superbly portrays the culture of Gujranwala, and what concrete development projects the current Punjab government have performed in the ‘City of Pehlwans.’

The song opens up with shots of food culture followed by wrestling of Pehlwans, and then, it is beautifully complemented with amazing aerial shots of the newly inaugurated Gujranwala Jinnah Interchange.

It is significant to understand that this song is released a day after Chief Minister Punjab Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has taken formal charge of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and it is a strong message to all their opponents that both Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif are united, and PML-N would not withdraw from the mission of public service and prosperity of the country.

The song contains shots of Sunday’s Gujranwala Jalsa at the Jinnah Stadium. However, the great aspect of this video is that it is not solely based on PML-N’s promotion, as it shows people having jubilations and moments of delight at the Jalsa ghaa, that indirectly is a huge sign of gratification over ruling party’s governance.

The song also has shots of CM Shehbaz wrestling with a Pehlwan on the stage and got control over him in an excellent manner. This act of CM Shehbaz has been loved by many in Pakistan, and it also reflects the vigilant personality of Mian Shehbaz Sharif that he is always geared for taking on any challenge.

CM Shehbaz narrating patriotic poetry is skillfully presented in this video song, that shows Shehbaz’s confidence about his delivery in Punjab, on the basis of which he wants to make Pakistan a developed nation as well.