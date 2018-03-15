PGMI arranges awareness walk, seminar on occasion of World Glaucoma Week

LAHORE: Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Dr Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab arranged an awareness walk outside Lahore General Hospital on the occasion of World Glaucoma Week here on Thursday, while a seminar was also arranged at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences.

Addressing the seminar, Dr Tayyab said that eyes are the most precious and sensitive gift of the nature given and we should also take care of it in the most responsible manner. He said that every person should ensure proper and regular checkup of eyes.

PGMI principal appreciated the holding of such a seminar and also called upon media to play a role in creating awareness among masses.

A large number of doctors and nurses took part in the walk while holding placards regarding eyes’ safety, precautions, symptoms and treatment. Senior doctors also joined this walk along with the students of Ameer Uddin Medical College.

Addressing the participants, Dr Muhammad Moin, Dr Nadeem Riaz, Dr Ahmed Khaqan, Dr Nadeem Hafeez Butt, Dr Muhammad Saeed, Dr Khalil Rana and Dr Zubair Saleem shed some light on the symptoms and complications of glaucoma and said that about one million people in Pakistan are suffering from this disease which is mostly due to lack of information and not approaching doctors timely. They said that all people over the age of 40 must have eye tests annually, especially those who are diabetic patients should be in permanent contact with the doctor to avoid this threat.

The experts were of the view that pressure on the inner part of the eyes is an indication of this disease. They said that it is very important that people should take their eyes seriously and doctors and hospitals the moment they suspect it.

World Glaucoma Week this year is being observed from March 11 to March 17.