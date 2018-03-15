Pakistan summons envoy from India for consultation over harassment incidents

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday summoned its High Commissioner to India, Sohail Mehmood for consultation over harassment of the embassy’s staff by Indian intelligence personnel, the Foreign Office (FO stated.

During his weekly media briefing, FO spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said that the government will consult with the high commissioner over harassment incidents against Pakistani officials in New Delhi.

“The Indian government has not taken measures to safeguard Pakistani diplomats and their families in India,” Faisal said, adding that Pakistan has recorded its protest and raised the matter with Indian deputy high commissioner and Indian External Affairs Ministry.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, in a statement, said that diplomatic staff and their families are being harassed, calling it “outright violence” from Indian state agencies in past few weeks.

The incidents are part of a trend started on last Wednesday when the vehicle of a senior official of Pakistan high commission was stopped and damaged in New Delhi.

The following day, the deputy commissioner’s car was chased by unidentified individuals on a car and motorbike, who tortured the driver and hurled abuses at him.