PAC criticises CDA for not developing I residential sector: report

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary committee criticised the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for not developing the residential area of I series, reported a local English newspaper.

In its meeting at Parliament House, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) criticised the authority for not developing the I-11, I-12, 1-14, and I-15 sectors-where development work is still pending.

The committee chairman Syed Khursheed Shah questioned the CDA officials why they had utilised the development funds of these sectors for other purposes.