LODHRAN: More than 20 students including girls and boys were injured when a school van fell into a canal in Lodhran on Thursday.

Police said that due to reckless driving, a school van got out of control of the driver and plunged into a canal near W-370 in Lodhran.

More than 20 students including both girl and boys were injured in the accident.

The local people on self-help basis pulled out the injured students from the canal and shifted them to the hospital for treatment.