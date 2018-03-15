Orangi Town residents take ‘bori-band’ dogs to town office

KARACHI: To tackle the issue of excessive dog-bite cases in the area, residents of Orangi Town on Thursday put more than a dozen stray dogs in sacks and took them to the town office in a rickshaw.

Talking to media, the town residents said that they have been complaining about stray dogs for over a year but authorities have not taken any step regarding this.

The animal rights activists, however, condemned this and called it an inhuman act.

Meanwhile, the town councilor said that they do not have enough stock of poison capsules to tackle the issue.

According to infectious disease expert Dr Naseem Salahuddin, between 2009 and 2016, 91 people died because of dog bites and rabies in Karachi.

She is currently heading a programme in Ibrahim Hayderi under which stray dogs are caught by trained staff, vaccinated and sterilized so they cannot reproduce.

“Almost 150 cases of dog bite happen in the city on daily bases,” said Dr Naseem, adding that Ibrahim Hyderi has the worst numbers with 1,789 dog bite cases in 2012 which went up to 5,500 in 2017.