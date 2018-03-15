One alleged militant killed, arms recovered in Balochistan: ISPR

–Arms and ammunition recovered

RAWALPINDI: The security forces on Thursday conducted intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Mastung, Dera Murad Jamali, and Sibbi regions of Balochistan on suspected militant hideouts, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

One alleged militant was killed while four were apprehended during the operations.

According to the military’s media wing, a cache of arms and ammunition, including improvised explosive devices (IEDs), detonators, explosive, ball-bearings and various calibre ammunition, were recovered.

Pakistan Army launched a military operation, Raddul Fasaad, in February last year to eliminate the militant hideouts across the country. The operation is aimed at eliminating the threat of terrorism, and consolidating the gains of Operation Zarb-e-Azb which was launched in 2014 as a joint military offensive.