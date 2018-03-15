Newly-elected Senate Chairman Sanjrani’s eligibility challenged in SC

ISLAMABAD: The eligibility of newly-elected Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has been challenged in Supreme Court for being too young to become acting president.

Article 41 of the constitution states that chairman of the Senate becomes acting president during elections and required age for the office is minimum 45 years, whereas, Sanjrani is 40 years old.

The applicant has argued that Sanjrani becoming acting president will create a constitutional crisis, hence he may be barred from holding the president office.

On March 13, Sadiq Sanjrani, backed by the joint opposition, won elections for Senate chairmanship after getting 57 votes.

Sanjrani was born on April 14, 1978, in Nok Kundi area of Balochistan. He started his political career in 1998 when he served as coordinator of then prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

In 2008, he was appointed as head of the complaint cell in Prime Minister Secretariat during Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government.

He has also served as director of the board of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal.