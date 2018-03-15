Navy chief discusses mutual relations with Saudi commanders

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi is on an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

During the visit, the naval chief called on Royal Saudi Border Guard Commander Vice Admiral Awwad Eid Al Balawi and Eastern Fleet Commander Rear Admiral Fahad Ali Al-Furaidan.

During the meeting with Royal Saudi Border Guard commander, professional matters of mutual interest were discussed. The admiral highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and performance in the fight against terrorism in general and Pakistan Navy’s efforts for maintaining peace and stability in Indian Ocean region.

Vice-Admiral Awwad Eid Al Balawi acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in promoting peace and stability in the maritime domain for freedom of seas and the free flow of maritime trade.

Later, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi met Royal Saudi Naval Forces Eastern Fleet Commander Rear Admiral Fahad Ali Al-Furaidan at Jubail. During the meeting, professional matters and various avenues of bilateral collaboration came under discussion.

The admiral also visited command and control centre and mine warfare centre at the naval base.

Thereafter, the naval chief visited King Fahad Naval Academy and called on commandant of the academy Rear Admiral Zead Al Otaibi. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including professional and academic training and grooming of young officers were discussed.

Chief of the naval staff also visited various segments/sections of King Fahad Naval Academy and interacted with midshipmen and cadets.