Nacta signs MoU to streamline the flow of charity: report

ISLAMABAD: The National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy (PCP) in a bid to reorganise the flow of charity into right hands, according to a local English daily.

This was done by the government as a way of implementing the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) about the charities allegedly involved in terror funding.

The MoU was signed by Nacta’s National Coordinator, Ihsan Ghani, and Executive Director of PCP, Shazia Maqsood Amjad, at the authority’s headquarters.

Joint research studies on areas of mutual interest will be conducted by Nacta and the PCP in collaboration with each other. This will include areas like the collection of skin and hides during Eidul Azha, which are usually done by the banned groups without declaring their identities.