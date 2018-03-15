NAB, Khawaja Saad lock horns on corruption probe

—NAB chairman approves investigation against railways minister, others for alleged embezzlement in procurement of equipment

—Anti-corruption watchdog hits back, says “No truth in Saad’s allegations”

—Investigations against MNA Nawab Wassan, others on possessing assets beyond known sources of income

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique got into a war of words on Thursday after the premier anti-corruption watchdog in Pakistan said that it has launched a probe into various graft scandals, including alleged corruption in instalment of equipment in Pakistan Railways (PR) Rohri-Tando Adam Khan sector.

In an official handout, the anti-graft body’s spokesman said that NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal had approved investigation against Railways Minister Khawaja Saad, several PR officials and others for alleged embezzlement in the procurement of modern computer-based interlocking system, generators and other equipment for Rohri-Tando Adam Khan sector.

The meeting also approved probe against Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Nawab Wassan and others on the allegations that they possessed assets beyond their known sources of income.

Further, the meeting gave approval for launching an investigation against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Law Imtiaz Shahid Qureshi, KP Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ziaullah Bangish, MPA Amjad Afridi and officials of Kohat District Education Office for making illegal appointments in the said area’s education department, corruption and possession of assets beyond known sources of income.

However, none of those mentioned in the NAB press release responded to the probe, except Khawaja Saad who took to the social media site Twitter to lodge his protest against the anti-graft body’s decision.

“I have never trusted NAB. This institution was formed by General (r) Pervez Musharraf to squeeze his opponents. They want to take away the credit of reforming Pakistan Railways from me,” tweeted the minister.

Saad Rafique did not stop here and continued his attacks against the decision of NAB.

“Why do you launch attacks while in disguise? Which law permits you to take such actions? You may investigate and examine but do not humiliate us,” the minister added.

In a follow-up tweet, the minister said he was absorbing threats on a daily basis and still responded to the situation with a smile.

“I am being provoked to respond in the same manner. May Allah bless this country. We are the ones who overhauled the state institutions. In a bid to take revenge on us, you are damaging these (overhauled) institutions,” the minister said without elaborating whom he was referring to.

But the tirade did not stop here as Saad Rafique hit back at NAB’s decision a few more times.

“If I am corrupt, then no one is honest. NAB should avoid character assassination on someone else’s orders. They first accuse you and investigate later,” the minister said, while adding that he may not be rewarded for serving the nation but he should not be punished for serving the national cause.

The minister asserted that all those who had been striving for civil supremacy and rule of law in Pakistan were being slapped with allegations of corruption.

“The entire play is being staged to defame us and isolate us from the public at large. First, you sponsor some TV programmes, then run tickers and then you summon us. An environment is being created to defame us and make us controversial,” the minister remarked while still not specifying the identity of the people whom he was addressing.

The anti-corruption watchdog was quick to hit back with clarifications and explanations.

In a subsequent statement, the NAB spokesman clarified there was no truth in Saad’s allegation that the bureau was conducting any probe on the orders of anyone else.

“There is no force in Pakistan which could twist our arm and influence our decisions. NAB is run under the law and nothing else. Inquiry, investigation and prove into allegations is not intended to humiliate anyone and is rather aimed at digging out the truth. Inquiry and investigation is the best method to probe allegations under the law,” the statement said.

The spokesman further said that NAB always gave top priority to the respect and dignity of the accused.

“In this regard, NAB has issued instructions to all the directors-general as directed by the bureau’s chairman. NAB is a state institution working to curb corruption indiscriminately under the law. It has nothing to do with the politics of the country. The only priority for the bureau is to purge the country of corruption and protection of national interests. NAB would ensure to carry on its duties under the law at every cost,” the NAB spokesman concluded.