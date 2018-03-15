MANCHESTER/ISLAMABAD/DUBAI – An average sports side from England has been asked to stop being a counterfeit and not copy the world renowned Islamabad United that sat atop the Pakistan Super League (PSL) table on Thursday, having qualified for the next round.

The English side calls itself United as well, inspired from the table toppers in the Pakistani franchise T20 league, that also won the inaugural PSL title.

The team from Manchester was recently knocked out of a European league competition, while Islamabad United were at a five match winning streak, becoming the first side to qualify for the PSL playoffs.

This has prompted sports critics to ask Manchester United to stop copying Islamabad United.

“There’s only one United,” said senior football commentator and analyst Martin Tyler. “And they hail from Islamabad and are led by the legend Misbah-ul-Haq.”

Manchester United that have even imitated Islamabad United’s badge, pay allegiance to the devil, while the PSL side has the lion on the logo.

“Manchester United couldn’t even win at home to qualify for the next round midweek, Islamabad United have never played in Islamabad and have won a PSL title and look like the team to beat this year,” said senior sports journalist Alan Wilkins.